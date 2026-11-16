Estime carried the ball seven times for six yards and caught his only target for five yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to Carolina.

Travis Etienne returned from IR and led the Saints' backfield with 11 touches, although he managed just 34 scrimmage yards, while Alvin Kamara handled five touches and scored two short TDs. Perhaps worse for Estime's role and future value, he was ineffective in short-yardage situations, getting stuffed on three attempts to pick up a first down from two yards out or less, and a miscommunication with Tyler Shough on a handoff led to a lost fumble in the second quarter, although the giveaway was charged to the QB. Estime will try to maintain some share of the workload in a Week 11 meeting with the Bears.