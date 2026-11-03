The Saints claimed Estime off waivers from the Browns on Tuesday.

New Orleans released kicker Daniel Carlson to clear room on the 53-man roster for Estime, who began the season with the Saints before being cut on an injury settlement Sept. 22. After moving past a thigh injury, Estime caught on with the Browns and made his lone appearance for the team back in Week 6, when he carried nine times for 19 yards and a touchdown in a win over the Ravens. Upon rejoining the Saints, Estime will provide depth to a backfield that also includes Alvin Kamara, Kendre MIller and CJ Donaldson (shoulder).