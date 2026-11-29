Estime is active for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Jeff Nowak of WWL Radio reports.

Estime was a healthy scratch for Week 11 against the Bears while CJ Donaldson operated as the RB3 behind Travis Etienne and Alvin Kamara. Estime and Donaldson will swap roles for Week 12, with Nowak noting that the decision to go with Estime has more to do with Sunday shaping up to be a run-heavy game. Estime has turned 31 carries into 97 yards (3.1 YPC) and two touchdowns and added two catches on as many targets for 10 yards.