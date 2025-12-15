Estime rushed three times for 11 yards and caught all three of his targets for 39 yards in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Panthers.

Estime and Evan Hull (four carries for 12 yards, no targets) took on larger roles after Devin Neal (hamstring) exited in the second quarter. If neither Neal nor Alvin Kamara (knee/ankle) return in Week 16 against the Jets, Estime and Hull would be in line for expanded roles. Estime had only three carries all season coming into Sunday's win.