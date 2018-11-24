Carr caught one pass for a 12-yard touchdown in Thursday night's win over the Falcons.

Carr made his only target count, hauling in a wide-open second-quarter touchdown on Thanksgiving Day. The Northwestern product has now scored in back-to-back weeks -- the first two touchdowns of his NFL career -- but he played just 18 offensive snaps against the Falcons. Meanwhile, rookie slot receiver Keith Kirkwood saw 30 snaps and also caught a touchdown. With Carr losing the playing-time battle to Kirkwood, he still probably belongs on the waiver wire in most fantasy leagues.

More News
Our Latest Stories