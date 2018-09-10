Carr was on the field for 43 of the Saints' 64 offensive snaps in Sunday's 48-40 loss to the Buccaneers, finishing with two receptions for 20 yards on two targets.

Though he received limited buzz heading into training camp, Carr ended up winning the starting slot receiver job in Week 1 while free-agent pickup Cameron Meredith was a healthy inactive. Despite the fact that quarterback Drew Brees uncorked 45 throws while the Saints played from behind most of the contest, Carr wasn't much of a factor, finishing fifth on the team in targets. New Orleans will likely be sizable favorites when they host the Browns in Week 2, so it's difficult to see Carr's role expanding much with the team likely to have a much more balanced pass/run ratio than their 46:13 mark in the opener.