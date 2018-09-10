Saints' Austin Carr: Fails to make impact in starting role
Carr was on the field for 43 of the Saints' 64 offensive snaps in Sunday's 48-40 loss to the Buccaneers, finishing with two receptions for 20 yards on two targets.
Though he received limited buzz heading into training camp, Carr ended up winning the starting slot receiver job in Week 1 while free-agent pickup Cameron Meredith was a healthy inactive. Despite the fact that quarterback Drew Brees uncorked 45 throws while the Saints played from behind most of the contest, Carr wasn't much of a factor, finishing fifth on the team in targets. New Orleans will likely be sizable favorites when they host the Browns in Week 2, so it's difficult to see Carr's role expanding much with the team likely to have a much more balanced pass/run ratio than their 46:13 mark in the opener.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: The best of Week 1
We’ve got advice for James Conner and Le’Veon Bell owners plus recaps of every game.
-
Believe in Mahomes, Conner?
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 1 and tells you what you should believe.
-
Early Waivers: Managing Week 1 injuries
We saw a couple of big-name tight ends go down with what could be significant injuries in Week...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Burton
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players who will be underowned in Week 1 DFS contests.
-
Week 1 Injury Report
It's a refreshingly light injury report for Week 1, but there's still plenty Fantasy players...