Carr caught one pass for a three-yard touchdown in Sunday's win against the Eagles. He was targeted twice.

Carr split time out of the slot with rookie Keith Kirkwood, though the latter was far more effective with three catches on five targets. Still, it was Carr who got the touchdown -- the first of his career -- and the former Northwestern Wildcat's second target was also of the end-zone variety but the ball was just over his head. Despite the score, Carr is still likely not worth owning in most leagues, as he has a mere eight catches all season.