Carr caught his only target for six yards in the Saints' 27-24 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

After being promoted to the active roster Saturday, Carr saw his first action of the season Sunday, though he failed to make much of an impact. As long as Michael Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders are out, Carr should continue to see the field, and he may see his role expand if Marquez Callaway (leg) is limited for Week 8.