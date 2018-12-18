Carr is listed as a healthy scratch for Monday night's game against the Panthers, John DeShazier of the Saints' official site reports.

The second-year wideout out of Northwestern has been active for every game this season, so coach Sean Payton's decision to sit Carr for Monday night's tilt with the Panthers comes as a surprise. Carr has recorded nine receptions for 97 yards and two touchdowns this season. Offensive lineman Will Clapp is set to be active for the first time this season in Carr's absence.