Saints' Austin Carr: Inactive in Week 2
Carr (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 2 tilt versus the Patriots, John DeShazier of the team's official site reports.
Just picked up off waivers after final cuts, Carr won't have a chance to face his old Patriots teammates on Sunday. The 23-year-old may have an uphill battle for active status this season, particularly after Willie Snead (suspension) returns in Week 4.
