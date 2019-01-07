Carr, who was a healthy scratch in Week 17, finished the season with nine catches on 14 targets for 97 yards and two touchdowns.

The second-year pro out of Northwestern played in 14 games for the Saints in 2018. Carr was actually named a starter on opening day but he typically drew the short end of the playing-time split. In fact, Carr averaged just 17 snaps per game following the activation of fellow slot receiver Keith Kirkwood in Week 10. Even when he saw the field, however, Carr offered little as a receiver. A solid blocker, Carr will likely continue to see snaps in the playoffs and possibly into next season, but he is unlikely to emerge as much of a fantasy option.