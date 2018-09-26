Saints' Austin Carr: Loses playing time
Carr caught one pass on two targets for 25 yards in Sunday's win against the Falcons. He played only 13 of 79 offensive snaps.
Carr's catch was a beauty, but Cameron Meredith (34 snaps), who made his Saints debut, and rookie Tre'Quan Smith (26 snaps) both saw more playing time than the former Northwestern receiver. While Carr received the nominal start in the season opener, he has just three receptions this year. As the team's fifth wide out, Carr probably does not need to be owned in most fantasy leagues.
More News
-
