Carr (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Friday, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Carr was inactive both weeks following New Orleans' bye week and, by the sounds of it, suffered an undisclosed injury at some point over the past three weeks. He'll remain on the sidelines for the rest of the 2019 season.

