Carr (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Carr appears to have fully recovered from a knee injury sustained during a Week 10 win over the Bengals. Barring any setbacks, the starting punt returner is on track to suit up against the Eagles on Sunday. With Dez Bryant (Achilles) and Cameron Meredith (knee) both having been placed on injured reserve, Carr is listed as the No. 3 wideout on New Orleans' depth chart and could be in line for a key offensive role going forward. Carr will compete with fellow depth receivers Brandon Marshall and Keith Kirkwood for limited targets.

