Saints' Austin Carr: Practices in full
Carr (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Carr appears to have fully recovered from a knee injury sustained during a Week 10 win over the Bengals. Barring any setbacks, the starting punt returner is on track to suit up against the Eagles on Sunday. With Dez Bryant (Achilles) and Cameron Meredith (knee) both having been placed on injured reserve, Carr is listed as the No. 3 wideout on New Orleans' depth chart and could be in line for a key offensive role going forward. Carr will compete with fellow depth receivers Brandon Marshall and Keith Kirkwood for limited targets.
More News
-
Saints' Austin Carr: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Saints' Austin Carr: Two catches Monday night•
-
Saints' Austin Carr: Loses playing time•
-
Saints' Austin Carr: Held without a catch in Week 2•
-
Saints' Austin Carr: Fails to make impact in starting role•
-
Saints' Austin Carr: Secures starting slot role•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 11 things to know
Heath Cummings has everything you need to know for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Nobody expected Phillip Lindsay to be the best rookie running back in Denver this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Alex Collins is among several running backs that Jamey Eisenberg has high expectations for...