Carr (ankle) underwent successful surgery Tuesday, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Carr was placed on injured reserve towards the end of November and apparently needed surgery to address the ankle injury. The 25-year-old's recovery timetable remains unclear, but he'll have about seven months before the start of training camp.

