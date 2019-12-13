Saints' Austin Carr: Recovering from surgery
Carr (ankle) underwent successful surgery Tuesday, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Carr was placed on injured reserve towards the end of November and apparently needed surgery to address the ankle injury. The 25-year-old's recovery timetable remains unclear, but he'll have about seven months before the start of training camp.
