Carr will serve as the Saints' starting slot receiver Sunday against the Buccaneers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After going undrafted out of Northwestern in 2017, Carr cracked the Saints' Week 1 roster last season, but was only active for two games during his rookie campaign. However, with the Saints cutting ties with both of their top two slot options from last season in Brandon Coleman and Willie Snead, the door opened for Carr to take on a more meaningful role with the first-team offense during this past training camp and the preseason. His lack of pedigree or a prior track record of producing at the NFL level renders Carr little more than a speculative pickup at this juncture, but the prospect of gaining a meaningful role in a potent offense gives him some decent appeal.