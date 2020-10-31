The Saints elevated Carr to the active roster Saturday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
The Saints' wide receiver corps has been torched by injury, as Michael Thomas (hamstring), Marquez Callaway (ankle) and Emmanuel Sanders (COVID-19) have all been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Bears. Carr and Juwan Johnson were both elevated Saturday while Tommylee Lewis signed with the active roster, and all three figure to have a role behind Tre'Quan Smith and Deonte Harris. Carr suited up last week and caught his lone target for six yards against the Panthers.