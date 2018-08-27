Saints' Austin Carr: Starts in the slot
Carr caught three passes for 38 yards in Saturday's preseason game against the Chargers.
Most of the fantasy buzz this offseason has surrounded the presumed competition between Cameron Meredith and Tre'Quan Smith for the Saints' No. 3 receiver role. However, with Michael Thomas and Ted Ginn locked into starting roles as the "X" and "Z" receivers, it was Carr who played with the starters as the primary slot receiver in the Saints' third preseason game. A second-year pro out of Northwestern, Carr has felt like a forgotten man much of this summer but with Meredith and Smith both operating primarily as outside receivers -- spots currently occupied by Thomas and Ginn -- Carr could surprisingly emerge as a fantasy option in deeper leagues if he can secure the slot-receiver role. Keep in mind, however, that despite the third preseason game often being considered a "dress rehearsal," the Saints' receiver depth chart remains in flux and Carr could still just as easily be cut as he could be named a starter.
