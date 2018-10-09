Saints' Austin Carr: Two catches Monday night
Carr caught both his targets for 17 yards in Monday night's win against the Redskins.
Even on a night when Ted Ginn Jr. did not suit up, Carr played just 14 of the Saints' 66 offensive snaps. Clearly surpassed by Cameron Meredith as the team's preferred slot receiver, Carr probably does not need to be owned in most leagues, particularly with the Saints on bye in Week 6.
