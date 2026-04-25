The Saints selected Brown in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 190th overall.

Brown is a speedster who can take the top off the defense, compiling 53 catches for 532 yards and one touchdown in his senior season at LSU. He's very thin at 5-foot-11, 177 pounds, and profiles as more of a sprinter than a polished route runner. Brown will likely be asked to add weight and muscle mass to his frame at the next level, and he'll need to clean up drops -- he totaled 21 drops over four seasons in college. One thing working in Brown's favor is his aptitude as a returner, which could help his case for a 53-man roster spot with the Saints. Chris Olave and first-round pick Jordyn Tyson top the team's depth chart, and Devaughn Vele has shown pretty well in his first couple of NFL campaigns, but there is room for Brown to find a home and move up the depth chart if he performs well in camp.