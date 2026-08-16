Saints' Barion Brown: Excels in first professional game action

Brown tallied four catches on four targets for 53 yards in a preseason loss to Jacksonville on Saturday.

Brown tied for the Saints lead in receptions and finished second on the team in receiving yards behind Bub Means (77 yards). The highlight of Brown's performance was a 28-yard connection down the sideline with Zach Wilson late in the second quarter to help set up a field goal. Brown was taken by New Orleans in the sixth round of April's NFL Draft and had a chance to vie for a significant role among a Saints WR corps that lacks experience behind No. 1 option Chris Olave. New Orleans drafted both Jordyn Tyson (first round) and Bryce Lance (fourth round) ahead of Brown in the draft, but Tyson is looking iffy for Week 1 of the regular season due to a hamstring injury.