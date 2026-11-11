Brown caught his only target for 52 yards during Sunday's 23-22 overtime win versus the Browns. He also lost a fumble on a punt return.

Brown showed off his plus speed in the second quarter, blowing by safety Ronnie Hickman and coming down with a 52-yard bomb from quarterback Tyler Shough. One series later, though, he coughed up the football during an erratic punt return. Barring an injury to one of the wideouts ahead of him on New Orleans' depth chart, there likely won't be much room in the short term for him to earn a significant role outside of special teams.