Brown rushed twice for 19 yards and a touchdown while adding a four-yard punt return in Friday's 27-24 preseason win over the Cowboys.

Brown wasn't targeted in the preseason finale but still left his mark on the game with a seven-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter. The rookie sixth-round pick out of LSU reportedly stood out in training camp, and he has built on that success with a strong preseason. Rookie first-round pick Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) is expected to miss about two months, so the door is open for Brown to take on a sizable role out of the gate behind Chris Olave in a Saints WR room that also includes Devaughn Vele and Bryce Lance.