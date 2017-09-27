Saints' Ben Heeney: Promoted to active roster
Heeney was signed to the active roster Wednesday, Herbie Teope of the Times-Picayune reports.
Heeney, who previously resided on the Saints' practice squad, will provide depth at linebacker in advance of Sunday's game against the Dolphins in London.
