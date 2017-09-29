Saints' Ben Heeney: Ruled out Week 4
Heeney (knee) is ruled out of Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Herbie Teope of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Heeney appears to have suffered a knee injury during Friday's practice. Since the specifics of his situation aren't clear, there's no telling how long he could be out.
More News
-
Saints' Ben Heeney: Promoted to active roster•
-
Raiders' Ben Heeney: Stamped with NFI label•
-
Raiders' Ben Heeney: Expects to be healthy for offseason program•
-
Raiders' Ben Heeney: Placed on IR•
-
Raiders' Ben Heeney: Could lose snaps moving forward•
-
Raiders' Ben Heeney: Makes five tackles Sunday against Saints•
-
TNF breakdown: Jones the one to own
The Packers unsurprisingly dominated the Bears on Thursday Night Football, but they paid the...
-
Week 4 Things To Know
Heath Cummings is sticking with the Dolphins but he's worried about the Redskins on Monday...
-
Week 4 Waiver Wire options
Starting with an homage to injured Darren Sproles, Jamey Eisenberg gives you players to add...
-
Week 4 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Week 4 RB Rankings
Kareem Hunt is the unanimous choice as the top running back, but there's some controversy over...
-
Week 4 WR Rankings
He was a disappointment in the first two weeks, but Odell Beckham is healthy and back as a...