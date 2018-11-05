Saints' Ben Watson: Catches touchdown pass
Watson caught three of four targets for 62 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 45-35 win over the Rams.
Watson didn't see many targets, but he averaged a healthy 20.7 yards per reception as he finished second on the team in receiving. He made an especially nifty 32-yard catch to set up a touchdown in the second quarter and added a 13-yard score of his own just before halftime. This was a nice bounce-back performance for Watson after he was held without a catch last week, but his role remains heavily dependent on game flow. He'll look to build on this effort next Sunday against the Bengals.
