Watson caught three of four targets for 62 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 45-35 win over the Rams.

Watson didn't see many targets, but he averaged a healthy 20.7 yards per reception as he finished second on the team in receiving. He made an especially nifty 32-yard catch to set up a touchdown in the second quarter and added a 13-yard score of his own just before halftime. This was a nice bounce-back performance for Watson after he was held without a catch last week, but his role remains heavily dependent on game flow. He'll look to build on this effort next Sunday against the Bengals.