Watson caught five of six targets for 71 yards in Sunday's 43-37 overtime win over the Falcons.

Watson finished a distant third in receiving yards behind Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara, both of whom topped 120. Still, this was a big step in the right direction after he totaled just 63 yards in Weeks 1 and 2 combined. The veteran tight end will look to build on this performance next week against the Giants.