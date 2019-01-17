Watson was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's injury report due to an illness, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.

Since his intention to retire after this season came to light in late December, Watson likely will take every measure to play during the Saints' postseason run. As a result, an appearance at practice Thursday or Friday may not be mandatory for the veteran tight end to take the field for Sunday's NFC Championship Game versus the Rams.

