Watson could be utilized as a downfield receiver, predicts Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, who has been "blown away" by Watson this summer.

A beat reporter's speculation about player usage is not usually noteworthy, but Katzenstein's reporting aligns with similar accounts that Watson, even at age 37, has looked as spry as ever in training camp. Moreover, the prediction that Watson could help stretch the field is hardly out of left field. The Coby Fleener experiment was a failure, but up until the last two seasons, tight ends have been heavily featured in the Saints' offense under head coach Sean Payton, as quarterback Drew Brees loves to hit his tight end on play-action seam passes over cheating linebackers. Although it seems likely that Watson has lost a few steps as he enters his 15th NFL season, he certainly has familiarity with Payton's offense and is only three years removed from catching 74 passes for 825 yards and six touchdowns with Brees in 2015. Watson's upside may be limited due to the number of weapons in the Saints offense, but the veteran should be a solid option for tight-end needy owners late in drafts.