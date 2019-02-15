Saints' Ben Watson: Could move to broadcasting
Watson (appendix) is drawing interest from ESPN for a job on television, Michael McCarthy of The Sporting News reports.
A generous broadcasting offer could tilt the 38-year-old tight end toward retirement if he's on the fence, though he'd likely still have opportunities if he waited another year or two. Watson started four of 16 games for the Saints in 2018, hauling in 35 of 46 targets for 400 yards and two touchdowns while averaging 32 snaps per game. Appendicitis held him out of the NFC Championship Game, but he should be healthy soon enough, if he isn't already. Watson presumably doesn't have any interest in playing for a team besides New Orleans.
