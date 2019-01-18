Watson will be held out of Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Rams due to appendicitis, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Watson kicked off the week with back-to-back absences as a result of an illness, which now has been clarified. So far, he's sidestepped surgery, but the situation is severe enough for the veteran to be ruled out well in advance of Sunday's contest. Watson has declared his intention to retire after this season, so a Saints loss Sunday would put an end to a 15-year career. Expect Josh Hill, Garrett Griffin and Dan Arnold to hold down the fort at tight end this weekend.