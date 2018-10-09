Watson caught all four of his targets for 30 yards in Monday night's win against the Redskins.

With Drew Brees torching Washington's corners on the outside, there was little need to look Watson's way over the middle in a blowout victory. Still, the veteran tight end managed a trio of second-half catches to help salvage his night. Watson continues to split snaps with tight end Josh Hill, who scored on a one-yard touchdown on Monday, but Watson remains the preferred receiving option. Given the fantasy wasteland at the tight-end position, Watson still probably deserves low-end starter consideration most weeks, but owners will have to find an alternative option in Week 6 with the Saints on bye.