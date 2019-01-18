Watson (illness) didn't practice Thursday, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Watson has played second fiddle to fellow tight end Josh Hill in terms of offensive snap count for most of the campaign. That said, Watson is the superior receiving option, especially in the red zone, so his status will be one to monitor in advance of Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Rams. Friday's injury report will provide the final word on his potential to suit up.

