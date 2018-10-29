Watson was not targeted in Sunday night's win against the Vikings.

A week after catching six passes, including Drew Brees' 500th career touchdown toss, Watson was nearly invisible in Minnesota. With the Vikings deploying an extremely conservative game plan, the Saints actually ran more times than they threw, resulting in blocking tight end Josh Hill out-snapping Watson by a count of 34 to 14 offensive snaps. Like most of the tight ends in the league, the Saints' offensive game plan does not revolve around feeding Watson targets, so his usage will continue to be heavily dependent on what the defense gives Brees. Still, Watson remains the top receiving tight end on a high-scoring Saints offense, which makes him a decent low-end starting option in most fantasy leagues despite Sunday's goose egg.

