Watson had one catch for one yard in Sunday's win against the Bengals.

Fantasy owners certainly won't be pleased with the box score but Watson was a whisker away from a multi-score day. First, Watson uncharacteristically dropped an easy touchdown from Taysom Hill on a pop-pass trick play from the one-yard line in the second quarter. Then, Watson caught what appeared to be a two-yard score in the third quarter, but the touchdown was reversed on replay review. The veteran tight end is averaging just three catches per game and has yet to top 71 yards in a single contest, but he's seen at least four targets in six of the Saints' nine games -- enough to keep him in the starting conversation in deeper leagues given the uncertain tight-end landscape.