Saints' Ben Watson: Lays out for 28-yard catch
Watson caught one of two passes for 28 yards during Monday's 12-9 win over Carolina.
Watson set up the Saints' second field goal of the game late in the first quarter when he laid out for a long corner route off of play action. He was quiet the rest of the night. Despite a dearth of established targets in New Orleans, Watson hasn't topped 30 yards in a game or scored since Week 9. At the same time, the Saints offense has sputtered, scoring fewer than 13 points in two of the last three games -- an uneven performance against a weak Tampa Bay defense sandwiched in between. Next up is a Pittsburgh defense fresh off a beatdown of the Patriots.
