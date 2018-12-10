Watson caught three passes for 24 yards in Sunday's win against the Buccaneers.

It has been an extremely quiet second half the season for Watson, who has just eight total catches over his last seven contests. In fact, Watson's modest 24 receiving yards were his most since Week 9. While potential touchdowns are always on the table in the Saints' typically high-scoring offense, Watson simply has not done enough to warrant every-week consideration in most fantasy leagues, even given the ugly state of tight end.

