Saints' Ben Watson: Nabs pass in win
Watson pulled in one of two targets for 20 yards during the Saints' 31-17 Thanksgiving win over Atlanta.
Watson's lone catch came midway through the third quarter, up the right sideline to help set up a Dan Arnold touchdown. Drew Brees tried to take a shot toward Watson in Atlanta territory earlier in the game. Watson has been targeted just four times over the past three weeks but still has some value as one of the few established targets remaining on the Saints' roster. Thursday's matchup with Dallas should be tough, though. The Cowboys rank in the top half of the league against the pass with 255 yards allowed per game.
