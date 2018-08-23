Watson wasn't present at Thursday's practice, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Watson's absence from the final practice before Saturday's exhibition versus the Chargers is an ominous sign for his availability. In the end, though, the Saints should clarify the status of their starting tight end, whether he's dealing with an injury, a personal matter or something else. Once the regular season rolls around, he'll be aiming to replicate his 74-825-6 line from his previous stint with the Saints in 2015.

