Watson (illness) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Rams, Nick Underhill of The New Orleans Advocate reports.

Watson's availability for the NFC Championship Game was clouded when appendicitis was revealed as the reason for his absence from practice Wednesday and Thursday. Despite the diagnosis, he so far has avoided surgery and even was a limited participant at Friday's session, leading to a questionable designation. However, his condition hasn't improved enough to reintroduce him to the rigors of tight end. In Watson's stead, Josh Hill, Garrett Griffin and Dan Arnold will hold down the position in the Saints offense.