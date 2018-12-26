Watson caught one of his two targets for a six-yard gain during Sunday's 31-28 win over Pittsburgh.

A popular target early in the season with at least four receptions in four of his first six games of the season, Watson has caught multiple passes just once his last seven contests despite a relative dearth of established receiving options. Now with Ted Ginn back in the fold, don't expect Watson to turn it back on, especially in the season finale with the No. 1 overall seed already locked away and a matchup against a Panthers defense that held him to one catch in Week 15.