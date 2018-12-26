Saints' Ben Watson: Notches reception in win
Watson caught one of his two targets for a six-yard gain during Sunday's 31-28 win over Pittsburgh.
After gathering at least four receptions in four of his first six games of the season, Watson has caught multiple passes just once over his last seven contests. The lagging production has come in spite of the dearth of appealing receiving options beyond top wideout Michael Thomas and running back Alvin Kamara. With Ted Ginn (knee) returning from injured reserve in Week 16 and contributing five catches for 74 yards, Watson now finds himself lower in the pass-catching hierarchy. As if that didn't hinder Watson's Week 17 fantasy outlook enough, the Saints -- who are locked in as the NFC's No. 1 seed -- are expected to rest starters in Sunday's game against the Panthers. That will likely translate to more snaps at tight end for backups Josh Hill and Dan Arnold than Watson.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
If you're playing into Week 17, you need to know who is available before you lock in your lineup....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Playing into Week 17? The starts who got you there may not be able to carry you any further....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You don't just need to know who to play in Week 17 - you need to know who is playing. Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his waiver wire options for Week 17, including Nick Foles, C.J. Anderson...
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...