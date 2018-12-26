Watson caught one of his two targets for a six-yard gain during Sunday's 31-28 win over Pittsburgh.

After gathering at least four receptions in four of his first six games of the season, Watson has caught multiple passes just once over his last seven contests. The lagging production has come in spite of the dearth of appealing receiving options beyond top wideout Michael Thomas and running back Alvin Kamara. With Ted Ginn (knee) returning from injured reserve in Week 16 and contributing five catches for 74 yards, Watson now finds himself lower in the pass-catching hierarchy. As if that didn't hinder Watson's Week 17 fantasy outlook enough, the Saints -- who are locked in as the NFC's No. 1 seed -- are expected to rest starters in Sunday's game against the Panthers. That will likely translate to more snaps at tight end for backups Josh Hill and Dan Arnold than Watson.