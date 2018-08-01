Saints' Ben Watson: Nursing undisclosed injury
Watson appeared to suffer an injury during Monday's practice, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Watson was removed from Monday's practice with a member of the training staff at his side, and while the Saints have yet to comment on the injury, the 37-year-old tight end was held out again Wednesday. Josh Hill and Michael Hoomanawanui (undisclosed) worked with the first-team offense in Watson's absence.
