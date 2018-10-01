Saints' Ben Watson: One catch Week 4
Watson caught one pass on three targets for 23 yards in Sunday's win against the Giants.
Watson again split snaps fairly evenly with Josh Hill -- 37 snaps for Watson compared to 43 snaps for Hill -- though it was Hill who had the bigger statistical output, hauling in all three of his targets for 63 yards. Nevertheless, Hill is primarily used as a blocker in the Saints offense, so Watson should remain the preferred tight-end receiving option. The veteran is a back-end starting option in many fantasy leagues.
