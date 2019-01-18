Watson is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's NFC Championship Game versus the Rams. However, he isn't expected to play due to appendicitis, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

The Saints merely termed Watson's condition an illness all week, but despite the diagnosis, he followed up back-to-back absences with a limited showing at Friday's session. Considering his listing of "questionable," he appears to have a shot to suit up this weekend, however dire his health may seem. Unless his condition worsens, expect Watson's status to remain in limbo until the Saints release their inactive list 90 minutes before Sunday's 3:05 PM ET kickoff. No matter if Watson is available, Josh Hill, Garrett Griffin and Dan Arnold are on hand to ensure tight end is covered.