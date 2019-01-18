Saints' Ben Watson: Questionable, but not expected to play
Watson is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's NFC Championship Game versus the Rams. However, he isn't expected to play due to appendicitis, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
The Saints merely termed Watson's condition an illness all week, but despite the diagnosis, he followed up back-to-back absences with a limited showing at Friday's session. Considering his listing of "questionable," he appears to have a shot to suit up this weekend, however dire his health may seem. Unless his condition worsens, expect Watson's status to remain in limbo until the Saints release their inactive list 90 minutes before Sunday's 3:05 PM ET kickoff. No matter if Watson is available, Josh Hill, Garrett Griffin and Dan Arnold are on hand to ensure tight end is covered.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Arians, Leftwich running Bucs ship
Byron Leftwich will call plays while his mentor, Bruce Arians, runs the Buccaneers. How will...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Top Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...
-
Gase to fly with Darnold with Jets
The long-stagnant Jets offense has potential to thrive now that Adam Gase will mesh with Sam...
-
Conference championship DFS picks
Four teams, two games and one last chance to set your old fashioned DFS lineup. Dave Richard...
-
Championship Round rankings, DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...