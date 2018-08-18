Watson started Friday's preseason game against the Cardinals, but he didn't draw any targets on 18 snaps.

After missing the first week of the preseason with an undisclosed injury, Watson returned to practice last weekend and proved his health Friday night. He figures to get plenty of snaps on a team without much talent at his position, but it would be unwise to expect a reprisal of his 2015 target count (109) from his last stint with the Saints. In addition to being three years older, Watson is now part of a far more balanced team.