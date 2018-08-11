Watson (undisclosed) returned to practice Saturday, Joel A. Erickson of The Baton Rouge Advocate reports.

Watson suffered the undisclosed issue during Monday's practice, but the veteran tight end appears to have avoided anything serious in this case. After a one-year stop in Baltimore, the 37-year-old tight end is expected to head his position group again in New Orleans this season, with Josh Hill and Michael Hoomanawanui serving as his primary backup options.

