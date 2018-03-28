Watson has signed a one-year deal with the Saints, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After failing to lure back fellow former New Orleans tight end Jimmy Graham in free agency, the Saints turn to another veteran option with experience working with QB Drew Brees. While Watson doesn't bring as much obvious upside to the table as Graham, the 37-year-old still managed to log 61 catches for 522 yards and four TDs for the Ravens in 2017. His presence bolsters a tight end group that was previously headed by Coby Fleener and Josh Hill. With Watson now in the fold, it's possible that the Saints could move on from Fleener and in such a scenario, Watson would be in a decent position to see an uptick in production in 2018. In his final season with the Saints in 2015, Watson displayed strong chemistry with Brees, hauling in 74 passes for 825 yards and six TDs.