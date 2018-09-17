Saints' Ben Watson: Three catches Week 2
Watson had three catches on five targets for 19 yards in Sunday's win against the Browns.
The Saints' starting tight end played 54 of the team's 66 offensive snaps, but mustered little production. That said, Watson was one of only four Saints who saw more than one target and he should have had a bigger day, as quarterback Drew Brees overthrew him on what would have been a wide-open two-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Watson remains a decent, albeit unexciting, starting option at tight end in many fantasy leagues.
