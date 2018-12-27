Saints' Ben Watson: Wrapping up career after playoffs
Watson said Thursday that he's planning on retiring after the 2019 season, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
While he's never been a big-name tight end during his time in the NFL, Watson has carved out a 15-year career through his well-rounded skill set and positive presence in the locker room. Even at 38 years old, Watson has remained a quality complementary piece in a prolific Saints offense, tallying 33 receptions for 371 yards and two scores. He'll have another opportunity to add to that total in the regular-season finale Sunday against the Panthers, though he and the Saints' other starters are likely to play limited snaps with the postseason on the horizon. Watson is hopeful that to cap his career with a second Super Bowl title Feb. 3 in Atlanta.
